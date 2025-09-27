Madhya Pradesh shocker! 5-year-old beheaded in front of mother in Dhar; accused lynched by mob The accused was identified 25-year-old Mahesh Meda, who arrived at the resident of one, Kalu Singh, on a motorcycle. Singh and his wife asked Mahesh who he was, when he suddenly attacked their son, Vikas, with an axe-like object.

Dhar:

A shocking incident has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar where a five-year-old was beheaded by unidentified person at his residence in front of his mother, said officials on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at the Aali village in Dhar district, they said, adding that an investigation is underway.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi said the accused was identified 25-year-old Mahesh Meda, who arrived at the resident of one, Kalu Singh, on a motorcycle. Singh and his wife asked Mahesh who he was, when he suddenly attacked their son, Vikas, with an axe-like object. The attack was so severe that it severed Vikas' body into three pieces.

"Terrified, Singh ran outside, while his wife was in shock and she started screaming. The accused then left, while the villagers gathered and informed the police. The accused's bike has been seized," said Awasthi, adding that the child's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Accused beaten to death

Mahesh was later caught by the villages, who thrashed him 'mercilessly,' the Madhya Pradesh Police said, adding that the accused was shifted to a local hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. Awasthi said a case has been registered and Mahesh's post-mortem will soon be conducted.

"The accused, who killed the five-year-old child with a deadly weapon, was tied up and beaten by the enraged villagers. Police freed him, and got admitted him to a hospital, but he died during the treatment. He was a resident of Bagdi village in Alirajpur district and has been identified as Mahesh Meda," Awasthi noted.

Mahesh was mentally unstable

As per Awasthi, Mahesh was mentally unstable, and he had gone missing from his residence. He said his bike has been seized and an investigation is underway. "We are taking legal action in the case of the child’s murder. After receiving the post-mortem report, we will separately register an FIR regarding the assault on Mahesh," he said.