Telangana man killed, body chopped into pieces after accused learned crime through online videos, 3 held Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in Telangana's Khammam district for killing a 40-year-old real estate broker and chopping his body into pieces. The prime accused learned the crime through online videos and committed the murder to steal gold and money for his travel abroad.

Hyderabad:

In a shocking case from Telangana's Khammam district, police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old real-estate broker and chopping his body into pieces. The horrifying incident took place on September 16 under the limits of Kamepally police station, officials said on Thursday. According to police, the prime accused carried out the brutal act after watching videos on an online platform that demonstrated how to commit such crimes.

The incident occurred in an area under the limits of Kamepally police station on September 16. The victim, a native of Kamepally village and living in Hyderabad, worked as a real-estate broker. His brother lodged a complaint with the police on September 22 and initially, a missing case was registered. During the course of the investigation, police detected the case and arrested the 36-year-old prime accused and his two accomplices who aided him in the crime and altered the sections accordingly.

What was the motive for murder?

The arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody, a police official said. On the motive of the murder, the official said the prime accused, who had completed his Masters in Pharmacy, was in debt and facing financial difficulties and wanted to go to Oman. He killed the real-estate broker to meet expenses to go to Oman by stealing gold ornaments and cash from him, police said. He had met the victim at a library in Khammam and subsequently they were in a homosexual relationship, police said. The victim used to give him money for expenses whenever he went to his room. As he appeared rich, the accused decided to steal gold and money from him and hatched a plan with his two accomplices.

The prime accused searched the online social media platform and after watching videos got the knives and carried out the crime, police said. On September 16 when the victim was sleeping in his room, the accused cut his throat with a knife, stabbed him multiple times and cut his body into pieces, police said. He later wrapped the body parts in a blanket, took them on a motorcycle and threw them in the garbage. He then wiped the blood stains in the room. Police seized the bike, stolen gold chain and two knives used in the crime, besides recovering the body parts.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'Agar shor machaya...': Delhi woman pours hot oil, red chilli powder on sleeping husband