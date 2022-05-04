UP: Minor girl alleges rape by SHO during visit to police station to file gang-rape case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

Highlights A minor girl in UP's Lalitpur district was allegedly raped by the SHO of a police station.

As per reports, she had gone to the police station to file a gang-rape case.

Senior police officials said the FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the victim.

A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district was allegedly raped by the Station House Officer (SHO) of a police station where she had gone to file a case, officials said on Wednesday. The police have arrested three of the accused after an FIR was registered against five people, including the SHO, who has been suspended and is presently absconding, they said.

Senior police officials said the FIR was lodged based on the complaint of the victim. "The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), POCSO Act, and SC/ST Act," a police statement said.

Several opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi condemned the incident and slammed the ruling BJP state government in UP.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to go to Lalitpur to meet the rape survivor's family.

Attacking the state government in a series of tweets, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The incident of gangrape with a 13-year-old girl in Lalitpur and then rape by a police officer after taking a complaint shows how the real reforms of law and order are being suppressed in the noise of "bulldozer". If police stations are not safe for women, where will they go with their complaints." To prevent such incidents, serious steps should be taken for women's safety and a women-friendly law system, she added.

According to the victim's mother, her daughter was taken to Bhopal on April 22 by four men and was raped there for three days. The accused left the girl at a local police station, where she was allegedly raped by the SHO. The girl reached a childline NGO later and narrated the whole incident during counseling.

The NGO approached the Superintendent of Police, after whose intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday. "The police have arrested three accused, while attempts are on to nab others, including the SHO," Superintendent of Police Nikhil Pathak said.

(With PTI Inputs)