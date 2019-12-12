Image Source : PTI/FILE Man shoots at motorist on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway (Representational image)

An offence of attempted killing has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly shooting at a motorist on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, on Thursday. The incident took place at Manor in Maharashtra's Palghar district at around 3.45 pm on Wednesday, when the complainant was driving on the highway, inspector Pratap Darade of the Manor police station said.

The motorcycle-borne accused signalled the complainant to stop his car, pulled out a revolver from a bag and opened fire at him. The complainant dodged the bullet, which shattered the windscreen of the car, the officer said, adding that the accused immediately fled the scene and the victim abandoned his four-wheeler, fearing for his life.

The Manor police have registered an offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Fight over TikTok video escalates to gunshots being fired; 4 injured