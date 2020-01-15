Man confesses to killing 2 women during live TV programme, arrested

Image Source : FILE Man murders two women over adultery; confesses on news channel (Representational image)

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested from a news channel studio in Chandigarh after he confessed killing two women over infidelity over the last 10 years during a live programme. In the TV program, the 31-year-old accused, Maninder Singh, who is a cab driver, confessed killing a 27-year-old nurse on New Year's Eve and a Karnal woman back in 2010.

During the live programme, Maninder Singh confessed killing his live-in partner -- a 27-year-old nurse Sarabjit Kaur at a hotel on New Year's Eve and a Karnal woman whom he had killed in 2010. Singh was convicted in the 2010 murder case but was out on bail.

Confessing about the crimes he committed, Maninder Singh said, "I killed her (Sarabjit Kaur) because she was having an affair with her sister-in-law's brother" and killed Renu (in 2010) in Karnal because "she was also having an affair with a man from Uttar Pradesh." Maninder revealed this while the programme was going live.

Singh was arrested while the program was still running LIVE as police rushed into the studio.

Maninder was facing a trial in 2010 murder case and was convicted but later got bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

(With inputs from IANS)

