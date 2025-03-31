UP: Man kills wife, attempts suicide over family opposition to court marriage Ballia news: The woman succumbed to her injuries, while the man is hospitalised in a critical condition, the police said.

Ballia news: A man allegedly killed his wife and then attempted suicide at a lodge in Ballia city of Uttar Pradesh, reportedly due to family opposition to their court marriage, police said on Monday. While the woman succumbed to her injuries, the man is currently hospitalised in critical condition, according to officials.

The deceased has been identified as Neha Parveen (29), a resident of Mohanpurwa, Pir Nagar, Ghazipur, while the injured man is Jameel Ahmad (30), a resident of Prem Chak Umarganj, Ballia City Kotwali area.

Police received distress call on Sunday night

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said that the police received a distress call late Sunday night from the manager of a lodge on Station Road under the Ballia City Kotwali area. The manager reported that a room was locked from the inside, and there was no response from the occupants.

"When we forced open the door, we found a man and a woman lying unconscious on the bed with blood splattered across the room," Singh said.

Both were immediately taken to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced the woman dead. The man remains in critical condition, the officer added.

Woman had a deep wound on her neck

Singh said that Neha had suffered a severe neck wound, while Jameel had slashed his wrist. A bloodstained knife was found at the scene. "Preliminary evidence suggests that Jameel attacked Neha with a knife before attempting to take his own life," the SP said.

According to police, the couple had recently married in court, but Jameel's family was against the union. "It appears that the family's disapproval forced them to stay at the lodge," Singh added.

The police have taken Neha's body into custody for postmortem and are further investigating the case. Efforts are underway to gather more details from Jameel once his condition stabilises.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: 42-year-old woman shot at in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, probe on

Also Read: Delhi crime: Woman's body found inside house in Shahdara | Video