Delhi crime: Woman's body found inside house in Shahdara | Video Delhi crime: The body of the woman has not been identified yet in the national capital. DCP Neha Yadav said that no one has been caught yet, and legal action is underway in this regard.

Delhi crime: A woman's body was discovered inside a house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Friday. Speaking to the media about the incident, Shahdara Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav said, "We received a call at 4.37 that a foul smell was coming out of a house. The number of the house is 118 A, Satyam Enclave. Jhilmil Colony. These are DDA flats in Vivek Vihar."

"The owner of the house is Vivekanand Mishra, aged 50-60 years. An intact dead body of a woman was found in the house inside a bag, which was wrapped with a blanket. The bag was inside a box, and there was an incense stick on it," DCP Yadav said. The body has not been identified yet. No one has been caught yet, legal action is underway, DCP Yadav added.

Man shot dead in Delhi's Alipur area

A man with a criminal record was shot dead in the Alipur area of Delhi on Friday evening, the police said. Police said that the victim, identified as Karan Thapa, a resident of Thapa Wali Gali in Alipur, sustained multiple bullet injuries in a firing incident reported from Nehru Enclave's Thapa Gali. According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received in the evening about the firing. Thapa was rushed to Harishchandra Hospital, where he was declared dead. Police officials revealed that Karan Thapa had been previously involved in two criminal cases, including an attempt to murder and extortion.

Initial investigation suggests a long-standing family dispute may have contributed to the attack, reportedly with tensions between Thapa and his in-laws.Authorities have formed teams to identify and apprehend the accused, and legal proceedings are underway.