Man jailed for seven years for raping woman in Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

A court here on Thursday convicted a man for intimidating and raping a 30-year-old woman and sentenced him to seven years of rigourous imprisonment

A court here on Thursday convicted a man for intimidating and raping a 30-year-old woman and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. The judge of the fast track court, Ankur Sharma, also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the accused after holding him guilty under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, Sarvesh alias Sheru, and the survivor were residents of the same village, said Ritu Chaudhary, a government lawyer.

Sharma had in January 2017 raped the woman and threatened to kill her after offering her a lift in his auto-rickshaw near Begarajpur village under Mansurpur police station limits, Chaudhary said.

