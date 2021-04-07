Man held for blackmailing ex-girlfriend by threatening to upload private videos online

Image Source : PTI File image for representation.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly blackmailing his former girlfriend for money by threatening to upload her private videos and photos on social media, police said on Tuesday (April 6). A senior police officer gave information about the complainant that someone had hacked her Facebook account through which she shared some private videos and photos with her ex-boyfriend.

The woman stated that she had already paid Rs 15,000 to the blackmailer but he again demanded Rs 15,000 more from her following which she lodged a complaint with the police, the officer added. During the probe, police checked the mobile phone of her ex-boyfriend, Shubham Sharma, and apprehended him on Monday (April 5).

The 23-year-old man is a resident of Gali Arya Samaj area of Delhi, the officer added.

Interrogation showcased that Sharma was under debt and after the woman broke up with him, he used another phone number to contact her. He told her that he had hacked her social media account and downloaded her private videos and photos. He threatened to upload the content on social media if she refused to give him money, the officer further stated.

The victim discussed the matter with Sharma and gave him Rs 15,000 which he was supposed to give to the blackmailer. The accused later demanded more money from her following which she lodged a complaint.

Three mobile phones, four sim cards and one pen drive containing the videos and photos were recovered from his possession, the police informed.