Two arrested for blackmailing couple with video recording

Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly video recording some intimate moment of a couple in a hotel here using a hidden camera and then blackmailing them, police said.The two accused persons who are hotel staff were picked up from CRPF square here on a tip-off, police said,adding that a case has been registered against them at the Nayapally Police Station here.

The accused have also been charged with attempting to extort money from the couple whose intimate moment was video graphed using a hidden camera. Police said a complaint was lodged by a woman that a man had called her up threatening to release a video shotthrough a hidden camera in the keyhole of the hotel in IRC village area here of her intimate moment with her partner.

The caller had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the woman, they said. The complainant then asked the accused to come to CRPF Square and take the money.

The police arrested the two accused hotel staff when they came to collect the money from the woman, a police officer said.

