Another woman burnt in Telangana, close to where Hyderabad vet was murdered

Another charred body of woman found in Hyderabad

A burnt body of a 35-year- old woman was found in Hyderabad's Shamshabad area on Friday. The body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. The area is close to the place where the Hyderabad veterinary doctor was set ablaze after being raped. As we write this report, the body of the dead woman is being moved to a nearby government hospital for autopsy. The Hyderabad police are already facing flak for their handling of things in the vet's rape and murder case.

According to the police, the burnt body of an unknown woman, aged between 30 and 35 years, was found near the Siddulagutta Temple road under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. "The body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad. It is being moved to a government hospital for autopsy, and a case is being registered," news agency ANI quoted Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanagar as saying.

The latest incident was reported a day after the charred body of a veterinarian was found near Shadnagar town, about 50 km from Hyderabad.

According to the police, even though the two bodies were recovered from the same locality, they could not confirm whether the cases are linked.

In the Hyderabad vet murder case, that has attracted national headlines, the police have so far arrested three truck drivers and one another person. The four accused were named by the police. However, the handling of the case puts police's action in serious question after the father of vet alleged that he was asked to go to another police station when he reached there with his complaint. Police lost crucial hours, the deceased father earlier told a news channel. The incident sent shockwaves across the nation after chilling details of how she was abducted, raped and then set ablaze.

