Image Source : VIDEO GRAB I'm scared, don't hang up: Hyderabad vet to her sister before being raped and murdered

November 27, like any other day it was the same for this Hyderabad family. But little did they know it will turn out to be the most horrific day of their life when their doctor daughter would find their daughter's charred body under a bridge. The 27-year-old veterinarian had gone missing the night after she left from her workplace and was heading home.Investigations revealed that on her way back, she stopped at a toll booth, parked her bike there and took a cab to visit a dermatologist.

Soon after details of the shocking case emerged and made headlines across the country, people took to social media to express their anger and demand urgent action in the case.

The last call

On Wednesday (November 27), the victim left her home around 5 pm. Around 9.22 pm, she called her younger sister from the toll plaza (Tondapalli Toll Plaza) where she had parked her scooter. She told her sister that her scooter had a flat tyre and that two strangers had offered to help her.

According to the younger sister, the victim was feeling scared as nobody was around and that some truck drivers were staring at her.

"You please keep talking until my scooter comes back. They [the strangers] are all waiting outside. You please keep talking to me, I am scared.”

Her sister had advised her to come to the toll plaza and return home by a cab. However, the doctor’s phone was switched off when her sister tried to call her later

At 10 pm on Tuesday, the younger sister realized that something was wrong and went to Tondapalli Toll Plaza to search for her elder sister. She informed her parents about the same. They immediately asked her to lodge a police complaint.

The worried family

When the family reached the Toll Plaza they could’nt find their daughter. They first approached RGIA police station from where they were directed to go to Shamshabad police station. The police on duty told the family that the said area was not under their jurisdiction. Finally, a couple of constables were attached to the family members and searches were carried out till 4am on Wednesday but they were not able to trace the victim.

The father said the police asked him to check if the woman had reported to the clinic she worked at.

"My daughter could have been saved had the police acted on time and searched for her in the vicinity," the father of the deceased said.

"I pleaded with the constables present at the police station to accompany me for the search of my daughter," the father said, adding "the police officials came with me at 3 am."

Aftermath

Cyberabad police have taken two truck drivers and two cleaners into custody and recovered the victim's clothes, footwear and a liquor bottle near the toll plaza, where the veterinarian had parked her two-wheeler. The accused, identified as Mohd Pasha, Naveen, Keshavulu and Shiva, were caught after scanning the CCTV footage from surveillance cameras installed near the toll plaza.

The conspiracy

Police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the victim. They took her to the secluded place near the Tondupally toll gate, raped her between the parked trucks and killed her.