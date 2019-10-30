Jharkhand man hacks grandmother to death on 'witch doctor's' advice

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Police say the man hacked his grandmother to death believing she was 'witch'.

A tribal man allegedly hacked his grandmother to death on the suspicion that she was a 'witch'. The gruesome murder happened in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The officer-in-charge of Majhgaon Police Station, Akeel Ahmed, said the accused identified as Vijay Birua hacked his grandmother Nanik Birua to death on Monday night at Balibandh Munda Tola village in the district.

Vijay was arrested on Tuesday and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, the OC said. During interrogation Vijay confessed that he hacked

his grandmother to death with an axe as a 'witch doctor' told him that his wife was not keeping well for the past several months as his grandmother was a 'witch', the officer claimed.

