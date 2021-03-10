Image Source : PTI Bhopal: Man chops off wife's hand, foot over suspicion of extramarital affair

In a gruesome incident, a 32-year-old man chopped off the right hand and foot of his wife over suspicion of having an extra-marital affair. According to the details, the incident was reported under Nishatpura police station limits in Bhopal on Tuesday evening. A report with India Today said the accused has been identified as Pritam Singh Sisodia, a resident of Hoshangabad.

Commenting on the incident, Nishatpura SHO Mahinder Singh Chouhan said the accused used to stay with his minor son at the Paras colony house.

Sangeeta, the accused's wife, works as a supervisor in a factory in Indore and used to come to Bhopal on off days. On Tuesday, at nearly 11:30 pm, the accused entered his house in a drunken state and chopped off her right hand and right foot with an axe.

Sangeeta was found in a pool of blood after some neighbours rushed to her rescue after hearing her cries, even as the accused threatened to chop off her head.

However, the police arrived in the time after which Sangeeta was rushed to the hospital.

Her condition is stated to be critical, while the doctors have said, "It can not be said at this stage if her hand and foot can be reattached."

Meanwhile, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused and the police have taken him in custody. The minor child of the couple has for now been handed over to Sangeeta's family.