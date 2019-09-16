Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Man held for killing brother-in-law over petty quarrel

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law after a quarrel with him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The accused, Arman Ali Shaikh, used to work at a salon run by his brother-in-law Amin Jamil Shaikh (40) in Bhiwandi township here.

On Sunday, the accused took some money from the cash box kept at the salon to which the victim objected, an official at the rural police control room said.

This led to an argument between the two men following which the accused, in a fit of rage, picked up a razor from the shop and brutally attacked his relative with it, killing him on the spot, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by a customer who was present in the salon, the police arrested the accused in the wee hours of Monday and booked him under Indian Penal Code

Section 302 (murder), he said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.

