Missing 6-yr-old found dead with throat slit in UP

A six-year-old girl, who went missing from her residence here in the Uttar Pradesh capital late on Sunday, was found dead with her throat slit two km away in another house, police said.

One person has been arrested and a 13-member probe team has been formed to nab the other accused. The motive behind the crime is yet to be known.

The body was found in a Thakurganj house after some people informed the family that they had seen the child with a man who was employed with the victim's father.

The family alleged that the police did not act promptly after she was reported missing.

The girl's father said that her body was found under the bed of the accused. He also claimed that police took time to arrest the accused even after the family lodged a missing report at the nearest outpost.

The Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vikas Tripathi denied the allegation. He said police raided the house of the 30-year-old accused soon after receiving the report.

"The child was found with her throat slit in the house. She was in a dishevelled state. The accused has been arrested. We are interrogating him," Tripathi said.

The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted before being killed, the officer added.

Along with the residents, they gheraoed the police station and raised slogans. Police had to use batons to restore order. The area remained tense and forces from six police stations and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had to be deployed.

