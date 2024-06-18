Maharashtra: Jilted lover kills girlfriend by striking 18 times with spanner in Vasai | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a heart-wrenching incident, a jilted lover struck 18 blows with a spanner on his girlfriend’s head, killing her on a road in Vasai even as scores of people watched the gory spectacle.

According to the police, the horrific incident happened on Friday. Senior Inspector of Valiv Police Station Jairaj Ranaware said, “The accused attacked the woman with an industrial spanner. There were 18 wounds on her body.”

The man identified as Rohit Yadav (32) was the neighbour of the deceased woman Arati Yadav (22). As per the police, both have been in a relationship for the last few years. However, the man started suspecting her of having an affair with someone else after she stopped contacting him.

“Kyun kiya aisa mere saath (why did you do this to me),” the man kept saying as he continuously hit her lifeless body with the spanner. Surprisingly, the scores of bystanders remained standing as mute spectators except for a person who ventured out to intervene.

Incident recorded in CCTV footage

The horrific incident as recorded in CCTV footage showing a large crowd watching the attack, but no one intervening to help the woman as the man repeatedly struck her head with the spanner, police said.

On Friday morning at around 8:30 am, the girl was on her way to work when Rohit accosted her in the Chinchpada locality of Vasai and began attacking her after a quarrel, an official said. Rohit continued to attack her even after she collapsed on the road. The police said that Rohit did not flee the scene and sat near the body, the official said.

After getting the information about the incident, a team from the Valiv police rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The Poice have also detained a man and woman who shot videos of the attack and uploaded them on social media.

Deceased's sister accuses police

Meanwhile, deceased Arati’s sister claimed that her family had complained to police about the man beating up the victim but the cops did not register their complaint.

Talking to the media, Arati’s sister claimed that the man had previously attempted to attack her sister. “The family had approached the police, who made us wait for hours and then informed us that the man would not cause any further harm,” she said.

Video footage of the incident went viral on social media, prompting indignation from the public and people’s representatives. Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said there is a need to implement the “zero tolerance for crimes against women” policy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare said the reason why nobody came forward to stop the attacker may have something to do with their apprehension of “making rounds of the police station” as witnesses.

(With PTI Inputs)