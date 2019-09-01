Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahadalit woman's eye attempted to be gouged out in Bihar

Unidentified persons attempted to gouge out an eye of a Mahadalit woman in Bihar's Gaya district, inflicting severe damages to it in the process, police said.

The incident took place in Hahesadi village on Friday. "Unidentified persons tried to gouge out an eye of 60-year-old Mahadalit woman Dhanmatiya Devi, a resident of Hahesadi village, badly damaging it in the process," Dhangain police station ASI Om Prakash Singh said on Saturday.

The woman was rushed to Barachatti Primary Health Centre where doctors, after administering initial medical aid, referred her to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya where she is undergoing treatment, he said.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, Singh said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused.

ALSO READ: Another gang rape in Unnao, victim attempts immolation

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted in attempt-to-murder case

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro passenger attempts suicide, train services on Blue Line affected