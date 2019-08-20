Mumbai: Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted in attempt-to-murder case

Image Source : PTI Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted in attempt-to-murder case

A special court in Mumbai convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and five others on Tuesday in a 2012 attempt-to-murder and extortion case lodged against them by a Mumbai hotelier.

Arguments on the quantum of punishment will be held later in the day.

Special court judge A T Wankhede convicted the six under various sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case of hotelier B R Shetty, who was shot at in suburban Andheri when he was going to meet his friend.

Rajan is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi after his deportation to India following his arrest in Indonesia in October 2015.

