Horrific video shows B-Tech student stabbed to death by group of 10 in Lucknow

Image Source : INDIA TV CCTV video shows B-Tech student stabbed in broad daylight in Lucknow; dies inside society complex

A B-Tech student was stabbed to death during broad daylight in Lucknow. The incident was reported from Gomti Nagar residential area of the city, where the student has reportedly gone to meet an acquaintance in an apartment complex in the area. The deceased student was identified as 23-year-old Prashant Singh, who was attacked in the chest by nearly 12 people.

In the horrific CCTV footage, a group of men can be seen waiting on the street. They stop a Toyota Innova car and attack the duo sitting in the front. Keeping his hand on his chest, Prashant Singh is then seen running out of the car and enters a building.

CCTV video shows Lucknow BTech student being attacked. The student is seen running towards the society. He later died in a hospital during treatment. #Lucknow #BTechStudentMurder #Crime via @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/AxqLXvSiRY — Himanshu Shekhar (@HimaanshuS) February 21, 2020

According to the police, the deceased was later found lying in a pool of blood inside the society complex. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Commenting on the incident, police said the deceased reportedly had an altercation with his junior at college after he had gone to Barabanki for the birthday celebration of a friend. The victim's friend has told the police that Prashant's junior in the college could be behind the murder.

The police, meanwhile, are investigating the case and are questioning students.

Prashant Singh hailed from Varanasi and was studying at a prominent engineering college in Lucknow.

Also Read | Law student raped by lawyer, accomplice in his chamber in Bareilly

Also Read | 2 Greater Noida men held for duping banks by using Fake Aadhaar, PAN cards