Image Source : FILE Woman shopkeeper robbed of cash, jewellery by another woman in Kolkata

A woman shopkeeper was allegedly robbed of thousands of rupees and gold jewellery by another woman who posed as a customer in south Kolkata, police said on Wednesday.

In her police complaint, the victim has said that the woman, aged around 50, struck a conversation with her and threw a liquid which made her unconscious and fled from the shop, they said.

"When Mithu (the victim) woke up, she found that the cash amounting to Rs 11,000 inside the shop's cash box and the gold ornaments on her were missing," a police officer said.

The suspect is yet be identified and a search is underway for her, a police official said.

No CCTV camera was installed in the saree shop in Santoshpur area.

The incident happened around 11 am on Monday and the police complaint was lodged on Tuesday.