Image Source : PTI Mother kills 6-year-old child in Kerala, held

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son by slitting his throat at her house at Poolakkad in Kerala's Palakkad early on Sunday, police said. The woman, who is pregnant, later informed the police about the crime and was taken into custody. The incident took place at 4 am, they said.

Her husband and two other children were asleep in an adjoining room and were not aware of the incident.

Palakkad District Police Chief Viswanath R said the motive behind the crime would be ascertained only after interrogation of the woman.