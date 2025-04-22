Kerala: Kottayam couple found murdered in their bungalow, probe on The deceased were identified as Vijaya Kumar, owner of the Indraprastham Auditorium at Thirunakkara, and his wife Meera.

New Delhi:

A pall of gloom has descended upon Thiruvathukkal in Kottayam following the discovery of a well-known couple dead under suspicious circumstances in their residence on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as 71-year-old Vijaykumar, owner of the prominent Indraprastham Auditorium in Kottayam, and his 65-year-old wife, Meera. The gruesome discovery has sent shockwaves through the entire district, with police suspecting murder and launching a comprehensive investigation.

The horrifying scene was first discovered around 9 am today by the couple's maid. Routine was broken when she found her usual entry point, the back door, locked. Upon proceeding to the main door, she was met with a disturbing sight: a large stone, resembling a grinding stone, placed in front of the entrance, accompanied by visible bloodstains. Inside the bungalow, she found the lifeless bodies of Vijaykumar and Meera lying in separate rooms, both soaked in blood and bearing apparent injuries from a sharp weapon, particularly on their faces. Adding to the unsettling nature of the crime, police reports indicate that both victims were found unclothed.

The Kottayam district police chief, Shahul Hameed, has confirmed that the incident is being treated as a case of murder. Initial assessments suggest that personal enmity might be a potential motive, as investigators have found no signs of robbery or forced entry into the premises.

In a significant development, police have detained Amit, a migrant labourer who worked as a helper at the residence, for questioning. According to police sources, Amit had been previously arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from the house and had recently been released on bail. This prior incident has naturally placed him under scrutiny in the ongoing murder investigation.

At the time of the tragic incident, Vijaykumar and Meera were alone in their bungalow. Vijaykumar was a respected figure in the community, not only as the owner of the well-regarded Indraprastham Auditorium but also as the proprietor of several other business ventures.

Minister V N Vasavan, who hails from the Kottayam district, has reacted strongly to the incident, describing it as a "gruesome murder." He assured the public that the police are diligently exploring all possible angles to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The investigation into this double murder is currently underway, with police actively questioning the detained suspect and meticulously examining the crime scene for further clues. The community in Thiruvathukkal and Kottayam awaits further updates as the police work to unravel the mystery behind this tragic loss of life.