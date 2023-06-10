Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Jammu: Body of man found inside train, probe underway

Jammu news: The body of a man was found inside a train in Jammu today (June 10), police said. According to a Government Railway Police Force official, the body was moved to the Government Medical College in Jammu for postmortem and identification.

He said the train had reached Jammu railway station from Katra. The body was inside a coach for handicapped persons.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With PTI inputs)

