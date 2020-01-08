Sensational double murder rocks Jaipur, IOCL Manager's wife, son found dead

Sensational double murder rocks Jaipur, IOCL officer's wife, son found dead

The two-year-old toddler, who was kidnapped after the brutal murder of his mother by some unidentified assailants, was found dead on Wednesday. The body was recovered from the rear side of Unique Tower in the area falling under the jurisdiction of the Pratap Nagar police station.

Some unidentified assailants had murdered Shweta at an apartment in Unique Tower and abducted her son on Tuesday evening.

"The body was recovered on Wednesday from the rear side of the building where her mother was murdered on Tuesday." DCP Rahul Jain said.

The 30-year-old Shweta Tiwari, wife of an IOCL manager-- was found dead at her residential apartment in Jaipur's Pratap Nagar on Tuesday.

Around 5.30 pm, when the domestic help of the flat went inside the room, she saw the body of Shweta lying on the bed in a pool of blood.

“As soon as the help saw the body, she informed the relatives who later informed the police. The throat of the deceased was slit by a sharp-edged weapon. The bedsheet was drenched in blood,” Choudhary had said.

The accused slit the woman's throat with a knife and hit her head with a heavy object. Police suspect the involvement of someone close to the family.

The husband, identified as Rohit Tiwari, told the police that he received a ransom call from the kidnappers who demanded Rs 30 lakh to release the child. He was at the airport when the incident occurred. He told the police that he had spoken to his wife over the phone around 10 am.

The police have launched a massive hunt for the kidnappers.