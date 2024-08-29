Hyderabad: Man kills ex-girlfriend, injures roommates, later attempts suicide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

A man from Karnataka was arrested in Hyderabad on Thursday after allegedly murdering his former girlfriend from West Bengal and injuring three of her roommates. The attack occurred late Wednesday night when the accused, who had previously worked in Bengaluru, forced his way into the woman's room armed with a knife. He then proceeded to stab her multiple times.

According to police at the Gachibowli Police Station, the accused, who had been in a relationship with the woman, became enraged after she started avoiding him. The situation worsened when he suspected she was involved with another man. This led to a violent confrontation in which the woman was fatally injured. When her roommates tried to intervene, they were also attacked.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead upon arrival, while the other three victims received medical treatment.

Following the assault, the accused fled the scene but was later found attempting to commit suicide. Early Thursday morning, he climbed an electric pole and made contact with high-tension wires, sustaining severe burns. He was rescued by the police and taken to a state-run hospital for treatment.

The police have charged the accused with murder and attempted murder. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

