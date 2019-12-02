Horrific! Raped by relatives in October, Physics teacher commits suicide in Odisha

Image Source : PTI Horrific! Raped by relatives in October, Physics teacher kills self in Odisha

In a shocking incident, a lady physics teacher committed suicide on Saturday (Nov 30) after she was raped by relatives in October. The incident took place in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The body of the teacher was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room in the women’s hostel of Rairangpur College.

"Yesterday night, we got information that in Rairangpur College, one of the teachers has died," a police officer told ANI.

"We rushed to the spot and as per her father's FIR, we have registered a 302 case. Total six persons are allegedly responsible as per the complaint was given by the father of the deceased. Out of the six persons, three have been already arrested," the police officer added.

The deceased was working as a Physics teacher in the college on a contractual basis. The deceased family alleged that she took the extreme step because of ‘police inaction’. The accused had threatened to share photographs, purportedly showing her being raped, on social media, they added.

After the incident, Superintendent of police, Mayurbhanj suspended the investigating officer of the case. One of the Police Official has been suspended while Inspector in charge (IIC) for this case has been removed.

On October 20, the woman went to meet her sister-in-law as the latter had invited her to Keonjhar district. The physics teacher spent the night at her sister's residence. At around 1 am on October 28, the accused entered the woman's room and raped her. The accused were under the influence of alcohol during this time.