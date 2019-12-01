Drunk man shoots salon owner in Ghaziabad

A salon owner was injured in gunfire after a drunk man shot him in Ghaziabad district on Sunday, police said. He is recovering at GTB Hospital in east Delhi. Arun was busy at work inside his saloon in Vikas Nagar area of Loni, when Lalit alias Kaloo came there in an inebriated state, they said. Lalit started hurling abuses at him leading to an argument between the two.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an enraged Lalit took out an air pistol and fired at Arun that pierced his shoulder, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said. Arun was immediately rushed to a nearby primary health centre from where he was referred to MMG district government hospital.

After administering medical aid, the attending doctors referred him to GTB Hospital. During the probe, locals said Lalit used to sell smuggled liquor in the area, the SP said.

Lalit is on the run since the incident and police are searching for him, the SP added.