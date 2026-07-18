Is NCP-SP heading towards split? Sharad Pawar says that's not the subject to talk about right now

Baramati:

Amid reports of a possible split within his party's ranks, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday chose to stay quiet, firmly deflecting the speculation by stating, "That's not the subject to talk about right now." The veteran leader's guarded response marks a notable shift in tone from June, when he confidently dismissed rumours of internal friction by asserting that while rival factions like the Shiv Sena (UBT) had fractured, his own camp remained entirely intact, declaring, "Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have split, but none of our MPs will split."

Sharad Pawar also maintained silence and deflected questions regarding reports of the NCP joining the NDA or a potential split within the party, stating that it was not appropriate to raise this issue at the moment.

Supriya Sule also rejected alliance, merger rumours

Notably, Working President Supriya Sule also rejected any alliance, merger, or backdoor negotiations with the NDA. In a post on X, Sule clarified that the party had held no official discussions with any media organisation regarding the delimitation issue. She asserted that the party's position is formulated only after internal consultations and discussions with the INDIA bloc.

“Recent reports appearing in sections of the media regarding the stand of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) on the issue of delimitation are inaccurate and speculative. I wish to clarify that neither I nor the party has had any official discussion with any media organisation on this subject. As with every issue of constitutional importance, our party's position is determined only after detailed consultations within the party and with our allies - India alliance. Therefore, any reports attributing a definitive stand to us are without basis," said Sule.

Supriya says it would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal

The NCP leader further stated that it would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Centre formally tables the revised delimitation legislation in Parliament."It would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Government formally places the revised delimitation legislation before Parliament. Since no such Bill has yet been made available, any speculation regarding its contents or our position would be premature," added Sule.

The rumours gained traction after late-night meetings in Mumbai between NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil, ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, and CM Devendra Fadnavis. The NCP-SP said the meetings were for administrative matters, not political realignment.Separately, there is chatter that the NDA is looking to bring Pawar's faction on board to get the numbers needed for the Lok Sabha Constituency Delimitation Bill.

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