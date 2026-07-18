Thomas Tuchel defends his tactics after England's loss to Argentina in World Cup semi-final

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the bronze final of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026; England will be taking on France in a bid to finish in third place in the tournament. The two sides will meet at the Miami Gardens for the clash on July 19th, and both teams will look to put in their best performance.

While France were eliminated from the tournament by Spain, England succumbed to the genius of Lionel Messi and his side in the second semi-final. It is worth noting that despite taking the lead in the game, England conceded two late goals against Argentina as they were eliminated from the tournament.

After the game, many experts came forward and criticised the tactics of England head coach Thomas Tuchel and how his tactics cost the 1966 champions a shot at the final. Speaking on the same, Tuchel came forward and claimed that he has no regrets.

“If you are ‌asking ⁠if I regret my decisions, if this is the question, then I ⁠say no. I don’t regret my decisions because I felt that we became too passive. I took several decisions, trusting my instinct, my intuition, my experience, trusting my competitiveness, and I took the decision in order to ‌help the team and get the result. I would regret if I didn’t help. I would regret if we didn’t react, but I have no regrets over the decision itself,” Tuchel said via Sportstar.

Tuchel opened up on the importance of the third place final

Furthermore, Tuchel talked about how no one can tell how a substitution would unfold in the game and how England winning the clash against France would see them register their best result in a World Cup in the last 60 years.

"No one knows the outcome of any other substitution of any other changes. If drama is needed and if the blame game needs to be played, okay, you can do that. But I have the right to not engage in that. I don’t read praise and I don’t believe in comments like this. If we win the game tomorrow, we have the best results of a World Cup in 60 years. That’s the ‌perspective to it," he said.

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