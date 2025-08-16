Hit-and-run in Delhi: 40-year-old biker dies after being by Thar in Moti Bagh | VIDEO Delhi hit-and-run: The Thar driver fled from the spot after the accident in which a 40-year-old man lost his life.

New Delhi:

A 40-year-old man tragically died after the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a speeding Thar in south Delhi's posh Moti Bagh area on Friday night, police said.

The victim has been identified as Beche Lal. He was standing with his black Pulsar motorcycle on roadside when he was allegedly hit by a white Thar SUV. The impact of the crash caused the bike to further hit a truck moving in front.

Preliminary investigation revealed there were empty liquor bottles inside the Thar at the time of the accident, signalling the accused may have been drunk.

Visuals from the accident spot showed the bike stuck under the truck and the Thar behind it. Both the two-wheeler and the SUV suffered damage in the accident.

Beche Lal reportedly died on the spot, while the accused Thar driver fled from the scene. A search has been launched to nab him.

A police team arrived at the spot and took the vehicles into possession. Registration details of the Thar are being ascertained to identify the owner, and CCTV footage from the crash site is also being examined for further clues.

Victim is a father of 5

Bechu Lal's family said he hails from the Goinda district of Uttar Pradesh and earned his living by working in Delhi. Lal is survived by five children and was the sole earning person in the family.

Last night, he had gone to meet someone in Moti Bagh when the accident occurred, they said.