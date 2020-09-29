Gangraped nearly 2 weeks ago, Hathras woman dies at Delhi hospital

Image Source : PTI Hathras gangrape victim dies in hospital

Nearly two weeks after she was gangraped and tortured, a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh died on Tuesday. The woman was gangraped allegedly by four men from her village in Hathras. The victim was admitted to the ICU of Delhi hospital in an extremely critical condition. She had multiple fractures and her tongue had been cut. The accused were arrested and are lodged in the jail.

The incident dates back to September 14, when the woman was working in a field with her family in Hathras. She was then dragged by her dupatta into the fields.

Meanwhile, the rape victim's family has accused the Uttar Pradesh police of not helping them initially but reacting only after public outrage.

The Uttar Pradesh police, however, have denied the family's allegation of slow response.

According to a statement by the victim's brother, his sister and his mother were cutting grass in the fields when nearly five men approached from behind. They grabbed his sister by her dupatta and dragged her inside the bajra field, he said.

