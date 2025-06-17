Haryana Police arrests boyfriend in model Sheetal's murder; to be produced in court today Haryana-based model Sheetal's body was recovered, with her throat slit, from a canal in Sonipat. She had left home for a shoot on June 14 and did not return, following which her family filed a missing complaint with the Panipat police.

Sonipat:

A day after the body of a missing model was found in a canal in Sonipat with deep slit wounds around her neck, the Haryana Police arrested her boyfriend in connection with the murder, said officials on Tuesday. He was arrested last night in connection with the case.

Sheetal, also known as Simmi Choudhary, a model for the Haryanvi music industry, was brutally murdered. The body was found close to Khanda hamlet in the Reliance Canal with her throat slit.

The accused, identified as Sunil, a resident of Israna, Panipat, will be produced before the District Court today.

Sheetal was married to Sunil?

Anil Kumar, a police officer from Panipat investigating the case, said that Sheetal was last seen with her boyfriend, Sunil. "We are questioning him, but so far he has not given any clear statement. Both had known each other for over four years," he said. His car was later recovered from a canal in Panipat. During the initial investigation, police suspect that Sunil is responsible for Sheetal’s murder.

According to police, Sheetal and her male friend were married. She had been living separately from her husband for some time due to a domestic dispute.

Sheetal went missing on June 14

Sheetal, who worked as a model making music videos, lived with her sister in Panipat and had left home for a shoot on June 14. When she failed to return, her family filed a missing complaint with the Panipat Police.

Sheetal's sister, Neha, in Panipat, had earlier lodged a missing person's complaint at the Matlauda police station. In her complaint, she said that 23-year-old Sheetal had gone to Aahar village for a music video shoot on June 14 but did not return home. After the complaint, the police registered a missing persons case.

On Monday morning, Sheetal's body was found. The body was sent for post-mortem at PGI Khanpur and then handed over to her family.

Police said they are also verifying claims that she had been assaulted by her male friend on the day she went missing. Sheetal had attended an event in Ahar village before going missing.

