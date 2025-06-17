Himachal Pradesh: 25 injured, some trapped after bus falls into gorge in Mandi, rescue operation underway Mandi bus accident: A private bus fell 200 metres into a gorge in Patrighat, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, injuring 20–25 passengers. The accident occurred amid heavy rain, hampering rescue efforts. Locals, police, and ambulances are assisting, and the injured have been taken to a hospital.

Mandi (HP):

At least 25 people were injured while three were feared tapped under debris after a passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-meter deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday, June 17 amid heavy rainfall in the state. The accident took place in the Patrighat area near Sarkaghat after the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to fall off the road.

Around 35 people were in the bus and 25 people were rescued in injured condition. Police, along with locals, were spotted on the scene, rescuing people from the wreckage but heavy rainfall hampered their efforts. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest at the bottom of the gorge.

Rescue operations underway

Responding to the emergency, local residents, Sarkaghat police, and nearby villagers worked together to reach the crash site under challenging conditions - navigating narrow, rain-slick roads and using ropes to access the rugged terrain. Several ambulances and additional medical teams were dispatched from nearby towns.

According to preliminary updates, 20–25 passengers suffered injuries ranging from minor fractures and cuts. These injured individuals were rushed to the Nerchowk Medical College, located approximately 20 kilometres away from the accident scene. As of now, hospital authorities are evaluating their conditions and stabilising those in serious condition. Some people are still feared trapped under the bus debris.

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rainfall in the region significantly contributed to both the cause of the accident and the difficulty of the recovery operation. The road through Patrighat is notorious for its steep drops and tight turns, and under inclement weather, the risk escalates. Local authorities have urged motorists to exercise extra caution.

Sarkaghat Superintendent of Police said that an FIR has been registered, and police are working with local transport officials to determine the cause of the accident. Authorities have also begun arranging temporary shelter and assistance for those whose travel plans have been disrupted.

Senior district officials are expected to visit the site shortly to supervise the rescue efforts. They also plan to inspect the road conditions and assess whether additional guardrails or barriers are needed in the area.