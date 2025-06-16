Haryana model Sheetal's body dumped in canal in Sonipat, miscreants slit throat The deceased Sheetal was a resident of Panipat and worked as a model in a Haryanvi music album. The police took the body into custody late at night and sent it to the civil hospital for postmortem.

New Delhi:

A horrifying story has surfaced from Kharkhauda in the Sonipat area, where Sheetal, also known as Simmi Choudhary, a model for the Haryanvi music industry, was brutally murdered. Her throat was allegedly cut by unknown criminals, who then disposed of the body. The body was found close to Khanda hamlet in the Reliance Canal.

The deceased Sheetal was a resident of Panipat and worked as a model in a Haryanvi music album. The police took the body into custody late at night and sent it to the civil hospital for postmortem. Sonipat police is seriously investigating this murder case.

Sheetal's sister Neha in Panipat had earlier lodged a missing person's complaint at the Matlauda police station. In her complaint, she said that 23-year-old Sheetal had gone to Aahar village for a music video shoot on June 14 but did not return home. After the complaint, the police had registered a missing person's case. DSP Rajbir Singh has confirmed that Sheetal has been murdered.

A police team from Madlauda police station in Panipat has been sent to Sonipat to assist in the investigation. Officers are now trying to identify the culprits and find out the motive behind this gruesome crime. The case has sent shockwaves through the regional entertainment industry and raised serious concerns about the safety of artistes.

According to ANI reports, Sonipat ACP Headquarters Ajit Singh said, "We received information about the presence of the body of a woman in a canal. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. In the process of identifying the body, it was found that a missing report for a woman, Sheetal, had been filed in Panipat. The police are undertaking further actions."