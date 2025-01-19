Sunday, January 19, 2025
     
Haryana: Man slits minor girl's throat for refusing to marry her in Faridabad

Haryana shocker: On the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dabua police station.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Faridabad Published : Jan 19, 2025 7:40 IST, Updated : Jan 19, 2025 7:42 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana: Man slits minor girl's throat for refusing to marry her in Faridabad.

Haryana shocker: A youth slit a girl's throat in Haryana's Faridabad on Saturday (January 18) in Dabua Colony for not agreeing to marry him. Police said Pawan had eloped with Khushnuma alias Karishma in April 2024. Later, police caught them and the girl was handed over to her family and Pawan was jailed, they said. In September, he came out on bail and had been forcing her to marry him, they added.

According to police, Khushnuma, a resident of E block of Dabua colony, went to a neighbour's house on Saturday. Pawan, who was already present there, had an argument with her and slit her throat and fled from the spot. Police were informed who reached the spot and took the body into custody.

"Pawan was pressurising my daughter to marry but she continuously refused. Pawan used to threaten to kill her and finally, he did kill my daughter," said Ansar Khan, the girl's father, in his complaint.

"An FIR has been registered and our teams are conducting raids to nab the accused who is still absconding. The accused will be arrested soon," a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

