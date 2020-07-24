Image Source : PTI Deputy jail superintendent, his aide held for supplying contrabands, mobile to inmates

The Gurugram police Crime Branch arrested Deputy Jail Superintendent and his aide for allegedly supplying contrabands and mobile phones with simcards to inmates of district prison located at Bhondsi village. Following the direction of Gurugram police commissioner K.K. Rao, Crime Branch conducted a raid at the residence of Deputy Jail Superintendent Dharamvir Chautala and seized 230 gram fine quality of Charas and 11 mobile phones with 4G simcard.

ACP Crime Branch Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said: "During preliminary inquiry, Chautala revealed that he used to take Rs 20,000 from inmates for providing them phone and simcard. The raid was conducted at 3 p.m. and he is being interrogated to find out how many inmates are in touch with him."

Gurugram district jail is accommodating number of gangsters including notorious Kaushal and his men, members of slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli and Bindar Gujjar, Vijay Bhardwaj the killer of Delhi Police ACP Rajvir Singh and several sharp shooters from Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Western UP.

Crime Branch team headed by sub inspector Sandeep Malik also arrested Chautala's aide Ravi alias Goldy, a resident of Wazirabad village in Gurugram.

"We received inputs about illegal activities underway from jail in connivence of officials. Subsequently, Gurugram police commissioner directed cops to mount intelligence on district jail in a bid to keep an eye on routes on which inmates are taking facilities of contrabands and cell phone. As there is a strong possibility of mobile phones being used to operate gangs and commit crime in city, intelligence officials are keeping eyes on employees and visitors in jail as well as at home," Sangwan said.

"As Ravi alias Goldy frequently visited jail and residence of Chautala, he was on radar of intelligence officials," he said.

Sangwan said that Chautala was earlier dismissed from his service for alleged charges of corruption and illegal activities. The probe is on to also find out how he rejoined the service.

