Gurugram: Dabangs chop off Dalit girl's nose after they fail to kidnap her

Gurugram: Dabangs chop off Dalit girl's nose after they fails to kidnap her

In a shameful incident, a group of men chopped off the nose of a Dalit girl as they failed to abduct her in Chakkarpur village under sector 29 police station, Gurugram on Sunday. According to officials, the victim identified as Poonam Kumari, was at home when Gaurav Yadav, Aakash Yadav, Satish Yadav, Monu Yadav and Leelu Yadav barged into her house with an alleged intention to kidnap her.

Poonam's brothers resisted their attempt. Unable to drag her out, they thrashed the family, and Gaurav and Aakash attacked the girl with a sharp-edged weapon chopping a portion of her nose off.

"They are dabangs (strongmen) of the village. They often quarrel with people and force them to pull out or withdraw the case. They did the same with us. We are scared," said Diveen Dayal, victim's brother, who lodged the complaint against the goons in the Sector 29 police station.

While five-six of them entered our house 15-20 others were outside threatening neighbours against intervention, he said and added, the assault lasted over 10 minutes.

"We have registered an FIR against the accused under IPC section of 147, 148, 149, 323, 506, 452,365 and 511 and trying to arrest them," said Arvind Kumar, ASI of the sector 29 police station.