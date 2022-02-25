Friday, February 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • India to evacuate its citizens in Ukraine via neighbouring countries: Sources
  • All Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, lifted
  • Delhi schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1: DDMA
  • Russia closes its airspace to all British planes
  • NCP leader Nawab Malik admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. 30 rounds of bullets fired at former councillor, brother in Gurugram; both dead

30 rounds of bullets fired at former councillor, brother in Gurugram; both dead

According to the police, five bike-borne assailants, who arrived in two motorcycles, pumped the bullets into former councillor Parmjit Singh Thakran (36) and his elder brother Surjit Singh Thakran (39), in front of their house in Khod village.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Gurugram Updated on: February 25, 2022 15:49 IST
The incident took place at around 9.20 am, when Parmjit was
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The incident took place at around 9.20 am, when Parmjit was on a phone call outside his house. His brother was about 200 metres away, the police said.

 As many as 30 rounds of bullets were allegedly fired at a former councillor and his elder brother, leading to their deaths, in Pataudi block here on Friday morning, police said.

According to the police, five bike-borne assailants, who arrived in two motorcycles, pumped the bullets into former councillor Parmjit Singh Thakran (36) and his elder brother Surjit Singh Thakran (39), in front of their house in Khod village.

The incident took place at around 9.20 am, when Parmjit was on a phone call outside his house. His brother was about 200 metres away, the police said.

As villagers gathered, the assailants managed to flee from the spot. The two brothers succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital here. Police said they are awaiting a formal complaint by the family members in order to register an FIR.

“Both the brothers succumbed to injuries during treatment and we are preparing for their post-mortem. We are waiting for the complaint from the family and an FIR will be registered soon,” Manbir Singh, DCP, Manesar told PTI.

Also Read | Russia Ukraine war: Air India planning to operate two flights to Romania to evacuate Indians

Also Read | Canada authorises first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News