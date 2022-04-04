UP: Man chants 'Allahu Akbar', attempts to enter Gorakhpur temple premises; held for attacking cops

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Man held for attacking cops at UP's Gorakhpur temple

Highlights Two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables with a sharp weapon

The incident was reported late on Sunday at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in UP

The accused was identified as Murtaza, who was trying to forcibly enter the temple

The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly attacked two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables with a sharp weapon. The incident was reported late on Sunday at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple in UP's Gorakhpur district, when the accused, identified as Murtaza, was trying to forcibly enter the temple.

According to police, the accused tried to forcibly enter the temple premises after raising the religious slogan of "Allahu Akbar".

"Two of our PAC constables were injured after the accused tried to enter the temple with a sharp-edged weapon. He went to a PAC post near the gate and tried to attack the police," Additional Director General (ADG), Gorakhpur Zone, Akhil Kumar, said.

The accused, who was also injured in the attack, was held by the constables, he added.

The police official said the injured constables -- Gopal Kumar Gaur and Anil Paswan -- were given first aid at Guru Gorakhnath hospital and are undergoing treatment at the BRD Medical college.

"The accused is also undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Initial investigation revealed that his name is Murtaza and is a resident of Gorakhpur," the ADG added.

He said the angle of terror cannot be ruled out as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath often visits the temple.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | UP Police unearth conspiracy to flare riots in Gorakhpur as Yogi took oath, SP leaders under scanner