Goa: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Prakash Naik found dead at home

Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Prakash Naik was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his home near here in Goa on Friday morning, police said. Naik, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Goa Assembly election from the St Cruz constituency on a MGP ticket, was found dead at his residence in Merces village with multiple bullet wounds, Old Goa Police Inspector Krishna Sinari said.

Naik, a panchayat member, had later left the MGP. Further investigation in the case is underway, he said.

BJP leader and St Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes said Naik, who was in his late 50s, was brought dead at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, situated 4km away from Merces village.

When Naik was taken to the casualty ward, he was declared brought dead. A post-mortem will reveal the exact cause of his death, he said.

Naik was one of the candidates in fray against Fernandes in the 2017 election. The deceased was currently a member of Merces panchayat in North Goa.