Greater Noida murder: Police recover Gaurav Chandel's mobile phone; expect vital clues

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Police recover mobile phone of Gaurav Chandel

In a recent development to the Gaurav Chandel murder case, the police have recovered the mobile phone of the deceased. The police had recovered Gaurav Chandel's SUV two days back, from Akash Nagar area in Ghaziabad. On Thursday, the police had also revealed information about fingerprints found inside the car of the victim. No arrests have been made in the car so far.

Gaur City resident Gaurav Chandel had first gone missing while on his way back home in Greater Noida. His body was later found at Gaur Chowk (5-minutes distance from his residence). Gaurav Chandel's SUV was recovered two days ago.

Upon reaching Parthala Chowk, Gaurav Chandel had called up his wife and had said he would reach home within 10 minutes. At that time, Gaurav Chandel was allegedly stopped by miscreants dressed as cops, who robbed and killed him.

They later dumped his body in the vicinity.

Gaurav Chandel's family has accused the police of wasting crucial time in the case and have accused them of negligence.

Also Read | Gaurav Chandel murder: Fingerprints found inside victim's SUV

Also Read | Car that Greater Noida resident Gaurav Chandel was driving recovered from Ghaziabad​