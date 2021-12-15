Gangtok: Man stabs doctor, attendant at Sikkim hospital after angry girlfriend refuses to talk

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Man goes on stabbing spree at Gangtok hospital after angry girlfriend refuses to talk; 2 injured.

Highlights The man went to hospital to meet his girlfriend who was not receiving his calls

The woman was in hospital to attend a sick relative

The incident triggered panic at the hospital, raising questions about its security

A doctor and a sanitation attendant were stabbed at the state-run STNM Hospital in Sikkim's Gangtok on Monday allegedly by a man whose girlfriend refused to talk to him, police said.

The man, a resident of Tatangchen, went to the hospital to meet his girlfriend who was not receiving his calls as she was angry with him for some reason, they said.

The woman, who was in the hospital to attend to a sick relative, refused to talk and leave with him when he met her, police said.

Angry with her, the man, who was carrying a knife, went on a stabbing spree and attacked the cardiologist and the sanitation attendant of the hospital, they said.

He stabbed the doctor on the back at the staircase and then attacked the sanitation worker before being apprehended by the police as he roam around the hospital with the bloodstained knife in his hand, they said.

The incident triggered panic at the hospital, raising questions about its security.

Asked why he was carrying the knife to a hospital, the man told police that he had plans to kill his brother-in-law, who works in a government department.

The accused has some financial tiff with his brother-in-law but was unable to meet him, he went to the hospital to meet his girlfriend, police said.

The doctor and the attendant, a woman, are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

The doctor's condition is stated to be critical, they added.

A case was registered and a further investigation is underway, police said.