Wednesday, March 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Hyderabad: Man stabs techie for rejecting marriage proposal in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Man stabs techie for rejecting marriage proposal in Cyberabad

The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The woman's mother, who rushed to the rescue of her daughter, suffered minor injuries.

PTI PTI
Hyderabad Updated on: March 03, 2021 10:36 IST
Hyderabad: Man stabs techie for rejecting marriage proposal in Cyberabad
Image Source : PTI

Hyderabad: Man stabs techie for rejecting marriage proposal in Cyberabad

A woman software engineer was injured when a man allegedly attacked her using a knife, at her residence here, for turning down his marriage proposal, police said. She has been admitted to a hospital with multiple cut injuries and was out of danger, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The woman's mother, who rushed to the rescue of her daughter, suffered minor injuries.

The assailant, who works in a prominent beauty and hairstyling salon, was known to the woman for about two years.

The woman's refusal to marry him appeared to be the primary reason for the attack, they said, adding further investigation was on. 

ALSO READ: Hyderabad nurse robs old couple after fake Covid vaccine shot

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News