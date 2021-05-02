Image Source : PTI Man stabs wife to death on suspicion of illicit affair, held

A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death at their residence in suburban Kandivali on the suspicion that she was in an extra-marital relationship with someone, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Krani Nagar locality on Saturday and accused Mahesh Soni (51) has been arrested for

the crime, they said.

"The relationship between Soni and his wife was strained. He suspected that she was in an extra-marital relationship. They used to frequently argue over the issue," an official of Kurar police station said.

Following a heated argument between them on Saturday afternoon, their children tried to resolve the matter.

However, the accused took a knife and stabbed his wife multiple times on her chest, face and neck, he added.

The neighbours rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead before admission, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Soni.