FIR filed against Gurugram professor for sexually assaulting female colleague

A professor of a government college in Sector 9, Gurugram has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague after offering her a lift in his car. According to the complaint filed by the 35-year-old colleague, the incident took place on Thursday when the preparations for a youth festival were underway at the college. The woman left the rehearsals to go to her home at 7:30 p.m.

"My car was parked in the parking lot, little away from the rehearsal room. After rehearsal, professor Ravi Deswal offered me a lift in his car to drop at the parking lot...Soon after I sat in the car he touched me inappropriately and used foul language. I came out of his car and raised an alarm. When students and others gathered there, he fled in his car," the woman allegedly said in her complaint.

The police have said that an FIR has been registered against professor Ravi Deswal under sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC. They also said that an arrest will be made in the case soon.

(With PTI inputs)

