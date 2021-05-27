Image Source : DELHI POLICE Dog mercilessly beaten to death in Delhi's Okhla; police arrest accused

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two men accused of beating up a dog mercilessly to death in Okhla. The video widely surfaced on social media platforms showing the culprits thrashing the dog with sticks.

The Delhi Police immediately sprung into action as soon as they received a complaint in this regard. A case under section 429/34 IPC, 11A Prevention of Animals Cruelty Act, 3 Epidemic Act was registered at Okhla Industrial Police station area. An investigation was also taken up, following which the two alleged accused were identified and arrested, DCP South East RP Meena said.

The quick action got Delhi Police praises from actor John Abraham who rang them up to congratulate.

