Delhi shocker: Kalkaji Temple sevadar beaten to death after argument over prasad, CCTV footage emerges Kalkaji Temple murder: An argument broke out between sevadar Yogesh Singh and a few devotees over the demand of prasad following which the accused attacked the former with sticks, leading to his death.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, a sewadar of Delhi's Kalkaji Temple was beaten to death by a group of men after a scuffle broke out between the two sides over the demand of "chunni prasad" at the temple on Friday night, police said.

According to police, a PCR call about a clash was received at around 9:30 pm. The dispute began when some devotees allegedly demanded the "chunni prasad" after having darshan of the deity at the temple. This led to a heated argument, following which the accused brutally thrashed the sevadar with sticks and repeated blows, leaving him critically injured.

CCTV shows brutal asssault

CCTV footage shows the sevdar lying unconscious on the ground and two men repeatedly hitting him with sticks, leaving him critically injured.

The sevadar has been identified as Yogendra Singh (35), a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. He had been serving at the temple for the past 15 years. Following the attack, he was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where he succumbed to the injuries inflicted.

Once accused arrested, hunt on for others

Local people managed to catch one of the accused, Atul Pandey, 30, and handed him over to the police. An FIR has been registered, and a search is underway to trace the other suspects involved in the assault.