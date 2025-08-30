Delhi Zoo temporarily closed after H5N1 bird flu outbreak among painted storks The National Zoological Park in New Delhi has temporarily shut its doors to the public after two painted storks tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus. Immediate containment measures have been put in place.

New Delhi:

The National Zoological Park in New Delhi will remain closed to visitors from Saturday, August 30, 2025, after two painted storks tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus. The confirmation came following the submission of samples from the two deceased storks to the National Institute for High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. The results, reported on August 28, confirmed the presence of the H5N1 avian influenza virus in both birds.

Immediate measures in place to contain spread

Following the positive test results, zoo authorities acted swiftly to contain the situation. Intensive surveillance, along with strict biosecurity protocols, has been implemented at the zoo to prevent further transmission to other animals, birds, and staff. The National Zoological Park’s spokesperson, Sanjeet Kumar, emphasized that the zoo is taking all necessary steps to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the virus.

“Immediate action has been initiated to prevent its spread, and strict biosecurity measures have been put in place,” Kumar said.

“The zoo will remain closed to visitors from August 30, 2025, until further notice to safeguard both public health and the safety of our staff,” he added.

What is H5N1 Avian influenza?

H5N1 is a subtype of the avian influenza virus that primarily affects birds, though it can also infect mammals, including humans, in rare cases. The virus first emerged in 1996 and has caused periodic outbreaks worldwide, impacting bird populations. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns about the virus due to its potential for cross-species transmission.

Zoo officials stressed that while the virus poses a significant threat to birds, measures are being taken to prevent its spread to mammals or humans. However, the closure is seen as a precautionary measure to ensure safety. In line with national protocols outlined in the “Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza” issued by the Indian government in 2021, the zoo has enacted containment strategies to control the outbreak.

The decision to temporarily close the zoo is also aimed at minimizing risk to public health, as a key part of the biosafety protocol.