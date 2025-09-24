Delhi: Rs 1 crore jewellery looted at gunpoint in broad daylight near Bharat Mandapam; probe on The robbers snatched a bag containing around 500 grams of gold and approximately 35 kilograms of silver, with an estimated total value of Rs 1 crore. The miscreants fled the scene immediately after committing the robbery.

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident, armed robbers looted jewellery worth approximately Rs 1 crore in broad daylight near Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. This area is considered as a high-security zone of the national capital.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when two employees of a jeweller—identified as Shivam Kumar Yadav and his associate Raghav—were transporting a consignment of jewellery from Chandni Chowk to Bhogal, where the jeweller's shop is located. The duo was travelling on a Honda Activa scooter when they were intercepted on Bhairon Mandir Marg by miscreants riding an Apache motorcycle.

Robbery conducted at gunpoint

At gunpoint, the robbers snatched a bag containing around 500 grams of gold and approximately 35 kilograms of silver, with an estimated total value of Rs 1 crore. The miscreants fled the scene immediately after committing the robbery.

Police launch probe

The victim promptly informed the police, following which officials from the Tilak Marg Police Station arrived at the scene. Authorities have begun examining CCTV footage from the area in an effort to identify the culprits. The two employees are also being questioned to gather more details about the sequence of events.

The incident, which occurred in an area with constant public movement and heightened security presence, has triggered concerns about law enforcement preparedness and response in sensitive zones of the city. Investigation is currently underway.

"The matter is being investigated, and raids are underway to nab the culprits. Police have called in the jewellery store owner to ascertain the amount of the robbed jewellery," PTI quoted an official as saying.

Robbers loot cash, gold from bank in Jharkhand

Earlier on Monday, six armed men carried out a daring robbery at an HDFC Bank branch in Jharkhand’s Madhupur. The robbers escaped with cash amounting to Rs 1.64 crore and 2.2 kilograms of gold.

In response to the incident, authorities have formed two dedicated teams to track down and apprehend those responsible, said Madhupur SDPO Satyendra Prasad.